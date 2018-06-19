FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 19, 2018

June 19 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1130 GMT on Tuesday:

** Swiss drugmaker Roche is paying $2.4 billion to buy the rest of Foundation Medicine, raising its bet on the U.S. genomic profiling group’s ability to personalize cancer care.

** UK-based packaging group DS Smith said on Tuesday it would look to raise around 1 billion pounds ($1.32 billion) via a rights issue to help fund its biggest-ever acquisition of Spanish rival Europac.

** German consumer electronics group Ceconomy said it expects to strike a deal shortly to sell its loss-making Russian business to Russia’s Safmar group, and take a 15 percent stake in Safmar’s M.video.

** Deutsche Bank is selling a $1 billion portfolio of legacy shipping loans to an entity owned by funds managed by Oak Hill Advisors and Varde Partners, it said.

** Australian iron ore miner Atlas Iron said it would give Mineral Resources three business days to match a buyout offer made from Hancock Prospecting.

** Insurance Australia Group (IAG) said it will sell its Thai and Indonesian operations to Japanese insurer Tokio Marine Holdings for A$525 million ($390 million).

** Shareholders in South Africa’s Murray & Roberts voted on Tuesday for the company to look into a potential tie up with construction rival Aveng, sending Aveng’s shares around 25 percent higher.

** The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) said its private equity department would acquire a stake of up to 21.4 percent in Pension Insurance Corporation Group from funds advised by private equity firm J.C. Flowers & Co.

** A unit of Abu Dhabi Financial Group has made a conditional offer to buy private equity firm Abraaj’s investment management business for $50 million, according to a document reviewed by Reuters. (Compiled by Karan Nagarkatti in Bengaluru)

