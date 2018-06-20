June 20 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Friday: ** German consumer electronics retailer Ceconomy has agreed to swap its Russian business and cash for a 15 percent stake in M.video, a unit of Russia’s Safmar, it said. ** German sportscar maker Porsche said it was taking a 10 percent stake in Rimac Automobili, a Croatian start-up sportscar manufacturer which has developed a battery-powered car capable of accelerating to 400 kilometers an hour. ** Croatian oil group INA said it has decided to buy back a 50 percent stake held by Italy’s ENI in a joint venture exploiting 10 gas wells in the northern Adriatic. ** El Al Israel Airlines said it had scrapped its bid to acquire smaller low-cost rival Israir from IDB Tourism amid opposition from competition regulators. ** Shell Gas Holdings (Malaysia), a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell, completes sale of its 15 percent stake in Malaysia LNG (MLNG) Tiga. ** Air India needs to spruce up through a fresh cash injection, cost cuts and non-core asset sales, analysts said, after the government indicated a sale of the ailing state-owned carrier had likely been shelved. ** French advertising company JCDecaux said it had submitted an indicative and non-binding offer to buy Australia’s APN Outdoor Group Limited. ** Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp and private equity firm Carlyle Group have emerged as frontrunners to buy assets that gases groups Linde and Praxair need to divest to seal their planned merger, people close to the matter said. ** Thai energy giant PTT Pcl said it will buy domestic power firm Glow Energy Pcl, controlled by French giant Engie SA, in a deal that could be worth more than $4 billion as it seeks to play a bigger role in supplying power to the country’s industrial heartlands. ** France will allow gas utility Engie to sell part of the main French gas grid, GRTgaz, to private investors, according to a planned parliamentary bill, as the government eyes a series of possible privatizations to boost the economy. ** Mining infrastructure provider Mineral Resources said it would not make an offer to counter Hancock Prospecting’s A$390 million ($288 million) bid for Australia’s Atlas Iron . ** Discount Investment Corp said it will sell its controlling stake in Shufersal, Israel’s largest supermarket chain, to institutional investors. ** BHP, said it has agreed to sell the Cerro Colorado copper mine in Chile to Australian private equity fund EMR Capital. ** Business process services company Synnex Corp is in discussions to acquire Convergys Corp, a call center operator, in a move that would create a bigger player in the technology and information services space, people familiar with the matter said. (Compiled by Akshara P in Bengaluru)