June 21 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday: ** Czech soft drinks company Kofola Ceskoslovensko said it had acquired the Slovak mineral water company Klastorna, expanding its portfolio in central Europe. ** German reinsurer Munich Re is in talks to sell its asset management division to U.S. fund manager Guggenheim Partners, a person familiar with the matter said. ** Mubadala Investment Company and Amerra Capital Management LLC will acquire majority stakes in two Greek fish farming companies, the buyers said in a joint statement. ** French outdoor advertising company JCDecaux made a conditional $803 million takeover offer for Australian billboard firm APN Outdoor Group to protect its market share, drawing a frosty response from APN. ** Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management Inc launched a $515 million bid for Australian retirement village owner Gateway Lifestyle Group, topping an earlier bid from Hometown America Corp and setting up a takeover tussle. ** Dubai-based Abraaj Group agreed to sell its Latin America, Sub Saharan Africa, North Africa and Turkey Funds management business to U.S. investment management firm Colony Capital Inc, the companies said. ** Gateway Lifestyle Group said it had received a non-binding A$698.6 million ($514.7 million) offer from Canadian firm Brookfield Property Group. ** Atlas Iron recommended a A$390 million ($287 million) bid from Australian billionaire Gina Rinehart’s Hancock Prospecting after rival suitor Mineral Resources pulled out of the race for the small iron ore miner. ** Dutch-based telecoms and cable group Altice plans to raise 2.5 billion euros ($2.9 billion) from selling stakes in its telecoms towers businesses in France and Portugal to reduce its debt, the company said. ** China Merchants Port Holdings has made a $584 million payment as part of a $1.12 billion deal to operate Sri Lanka’s deep sea Hambantota port, a state-run agency said. ** Thailand’s PTT Pcl is to buy power firm Glow Energy Pcl from Engie in a deal that could be worth more than $4 billion and will boost PTT’s domestic position. ** Britain’s competition regulator is likely to insist on store disposals to clear Sainsbury’s’ proposed 7.3 billion pounds ($9.62 billion) takeover of rival Asda, its boss told lawmakers. ** Norwegian banks DNB and Sparebank 1 are merging their insurance operations to form the Nordic country’s third largest insurance firm, they said. (Compiled by Akshara P in Bengaluru)