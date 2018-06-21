(Adds JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Web.com, Sky, NH Hotel Group, Linde, Heineken)

June 21 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Thursday: ** India’s biggest steelmaker JSW Steel is expected to make a bid for ArcelorMittal’s Galati plant in Romania, three sources told Reuters, potentially competing against Ukraine’s Metinvest and Italy’s Marcegaglia. ** Thyssenkrupp workers urged management to solve outstanding issues in talks with Tata Steel to create a European joint venture, signalling they would not be opposed to a further delay of the transaction if necessary. ** Web.com Group Inc, a provider of internet domain name registration services, said an affiliate of private equity firm Siris Capital would buy the company for about $2 billion in cash. ** Top-20 Sky investor Crispin Odey said he expects the bidding war for the media company to carry on over the summer and that the European broadcaster could be worth as much as 50 billion pounds ($65.5 billion). ** Spain’s NH Hotel Group will aim to extract a higher takeover price from Thai hospitality and food company Minor International, its chairman said. ** German industrial gases company Linde and U.S. peer Praxair have offered concessions in a bid to address EU antitrust concerns and secure approval for their merger. ** Dutch brewer Heineken will take a minority stake in Beavertown Brewery to give the London-based craft beer maker the 40 million pounds ($52.44 million) it needs to build a new brewery and visitor site. ** Czech soft drinks company Kofola Ceskoslovensko said it had acquired the Slovak mineral water company Klastorna, expanding its portfolio in central Europe. ** German reinsurer Munich Re is in talks to sell its asset management division to U.S. fund manager Guggenheim Partners, a person familiar with the matter said. ** Mubadala Investment Company and Amerra Capital Management LLC will acquire majority stakes in two Greek fish farming companies, the buyers said in a joint statement. ** French outdoor advertising company JCDecaux made a conditional $803 million takeover offer for Australian billboard firm APN Outdoor Group to protect its market share, drawing a frosty response from APN. ** Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management Inc launched a $515 million bid for Australian retirement village owner Gateway Lifestyle Group, topping an earlier bid from Hometown America Corp and setting up a takeover tussle. ** Dubai-based Abraaj Group agreed to sell its Latin America, Sub Saharan Africa, North Africa and Turkey Funds management business to U.S. investment management firm Colony Capital Inc, the companies said. ** Gateway Lifestyle Group said it had received a non-binding A$698.6 million ($514.7 million) offer from Canadian firm Brookfield Property Group. ** Atlas Iron recommended a A$390 million ($287 million) bid from Australian billionaire Gina Rinehart’s Hancock Prospecting after rival suitor Mineral Resources pulled out of the race for the small iron ore miner. ** Dutch-based telecoms and cable group Altice plans to raise 2.5 billion euros ($2.9 billion) from selling stakes in its telecoms towers businesses in France and Portugal to reduce its debt, the company said. ** China Merchants Port Holdings has made a $584 million payment as part of a $1.12 billion deal to operate Sri Lanka’s deep sea Hambantota port, a state-run agency said. ** Thailand’s PTT Pcl is to buy power firm Glow Energy Pcl from Engie in a deal that could be worth more than $4 billion and will boost PTT’s domestic position. ** Britain’s competition regulator is likely to insist on store disposals to clear Sainsbury’s’ proposed 7.3 billion pounds ($9.62 billion) takeover of rival Asda, its boss told lawmakers. ** Norwegian banks DNB and Sparebank 1 are merging their insurance operations to form the Nordic country’s third largest insurance firm, they said. (Compiled by Akshara P in Bengaluru)