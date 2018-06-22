June 22 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Friday: ** NWS Holdings Ltd said Goshawk Aviation, its joint venture with Chow Tai Fook Enterprises, will buy Sky Aviation Leasing International Ltd (SALI), boosting the value of Goshawk’s fleet of owned, managed and committed aircraft to $9.1 billion. ** South African retailer Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. said it had agreed to sell Kika/Leiner furniture and household goods retail unit to Austrian property and retail investor Rene Benko’s Signa Holding GmbH for a “nominal amount”. ** Australian billboard firm APN Outdoor Group sweetened its takeover bid for rival HT&E Ltd’s bus stop advertising business, heating up an international tussle for dominance in Australia’s lucrative outdoor ad market. ** PT Bank Central Asia (BCA), Indonesia’s largest lender by market value, is acquiring a smaller bank, CEO Jahja Setiaatmadja told reporters. ** Australia’s AMA Group said it has halted a deal to sell its vehicle panel repair arm to Blackstone Group for A$508 million ($375 million) following an unfavorable ruling from the Australian Taxation Office. ** Walt Disney Co said it was willing to divest Twenty-First Century Fox Inc assets that generated up to $1 billion in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to get a regulatory nod for the deal. ** The attorneys general of Illinois, Iowa and Rhode Island urged the Federal Communications Commission to reject Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc’s proposed $3.9 billion acquisition of Tribune Media Co, citing “excessive consolidation” in the television market. ** PayPal Holdings Inc has agreed to acquire fraud prevention technology company Simility for $120 million in cash, it said. ** Pinnacle Foods Inc, the owner of Birds Eye frozen foods and Mrs. Butterworth’s syrups, has restarted talks about potentially selling itself to its larger peer Conagra Brands Inc , according to two people familiar with the matter. (Compiled by Akshara P in Bengaluru)