June 25 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1130 GMT on Monday:

** Education Realty Trust Inc, an owner of collegiate housing communities, said it would be acquired by an affiliate of Greystar Real Estate Partners for about $4.6 billion, including debt.

** Enel agreed a deal that could see it spend more than 2 billion euros ($2.3 billion) to buy Latin American fiber company Ufinet International, as the Italian company looks to advance its ultrafast broadband ambitions.

** French outdoor advertising company JC Decaux said it was still in talks with Australian billboard firm APN Outdoor Group over its offer to buy APN, currently worth around $810 million.

** Australia’s Gateway Lifestyle Group said it received a sweetened A$713.8 million ($531 million), or A$2.35 a share, takeover offer from Hometown Australia Holdings Pty Ltd and Hometown America Communities Limited Partnership.

** The Czech anti-monopoly office UOHS has cleared Chinese state-owned CITIC Group Corporation’s takeover of most of the Czech-based assets held by China’s struggling conglomerate CEFC, the watchdog said.

** EDP-Energias de Portugal Chief Executive Officer Antonio Mexia is touring London, Beijing and New York as he tries to convince investors that a takeover bid offered by China Three Gorges is too low while EDP seeks clarification from the bidder.

** Andritz has agreed to buy U.S. machine industry company and supplier Xerium Technologies in a cash deal worth roughly $833 million, the Austrian engineering group said.

** Shares in British wealth management firm Quilter jumped following its initial public offering in one of the last stages of parent Old Mutual’s break-up plan.

** South African healthcare provider Ascendis Health said it plans to dispose of smaller local non-core businesses as part of a strategic review aimed at improving cash generation and enhancing profitability. (Compiled by Karan Nagarkatti in Bengaluru)