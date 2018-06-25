(Adds Inmarsat, ArcelorMittal, Hudson Bay, Engie)

June 25 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2030 GMT on Monday:

** French satellite group Eutelsat Communications said it was considering making an offer for its British rival Inmarsat, confirming media reports.

** Italy’s new government will ask for a postponement of a planned July 1 handover of the Ilva steel plant to ArcelorMittal as it seeks more time to rejig the terms of the deal, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

** Saks Fifth Avenue owner Hudson’s Bay Co is in discussions with Austrian property and retail group Signa Holding GmbH about a joint venture for its German retail chain Kaufhof, two people familiar with the matter said.

** French energy group Engie is considering a bid for the 7.3 billion-euro ($8.5 billion) renewables unit of Portuguese power firm EDP-Energias de Portugal SA, Bloomberg reported.

** Gray Television Inc said it would buy privately held rival broadcaster Raycom Media Inc in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $3.65 billion, in a push to move into more local television markets and attract additional advertising.

** Education Realty Trust Inc, an owner of collegiate housing communities, said it would be acquired by an affiliate of Greystar Real Estate Partners for about $4.6 billion, including debt.

** Enel agreed a deal that could see it spend more than 2 billion euros ($2.3 billion) to buy Latin American fiber company Ufinet International, as the Italian company looks to advance its ultrafast broadband ambitions.

** Diageo Plc, the world’s largest spirits company, said it had proposed a partial tender offer to Chinese liquor company Sichuan Shuijingfang Company to raise its stake to up to 60 percent in the company.

** AT&T Inc said it would buy online advertisement exchange company AppNexus Inc, less than a month after the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier closed its $85 billion deal to acquire media company Time Warner Inc.

** French outdoor advertising company JC Decaux said it was still in talks with Australian billboard firm APN Outdoor Group over its offer to buy APN, currently worth around $810 million.

** Australia’s Gateway Lifestyle Group said it received a sweetened A$713.8 million ($531 million), or A$2.35 a share, takeover offer from Hometown Australia Holdings Pty Ltd and Hometown America Communities Limited Partnership.

** The Czech anti-monopoly office UOHS has cleared Chinese state-owned CITIC Group Corporation’s takeover of most of the Czech-based assets held by China’s struggling conglomerate CEFC, the watchdog said.

** EDP-Energias de Portugal Chief Executive Officer Antonio Mexia is touring London, Beijing and New York as he tries to convince investors that a takeover bid offered by China Three Gorges is too low while EDP seeks clarification from the bidder.

** Andritz has agreed to buy U.S. machine industry company and supplier Xerium Technologies in a cash deal worth roughly $833 million, the Austrian engineering group said.

** South African healthcare provider Ascendis Health said it plans to dispose of smaller local non-core businesses as part of a strategic review aimed at improving cash generation and enhancing profitability. (Compiled by Karan Nagarkatti and Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru)