June 26 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1130 GMT on Tuesday:

** France’s JCDecaux struck a deal to buy Australian billboard owner APN Outdoor Group with a sweetened A$1.12 billion ($830 million) offer, part of a rush to consolidate in a tightly controlled sector where revenues are surging.

** South African investment firm Long4Life has agreed to buy fashion retailer Rage for 3.9 billion rand ($287.5 million) to strengthen its lifestyle brands business.

** Eutelsat Communication SA said it did not intend to make an offer for Inmarsat, a day after the French satellite group said it was considering going head-to-head with EchoStar in a battle for the British company.

** Denmark’s Orsted, the world’s largest offshore wind developer, is looking to sell its Danish power distribution and residential customer businesses to focus on developing its international renewable energy operations.

** A unit of iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group requested to delay a bid by a Hancock Prospecting unit for Atlas Iron Ltd seeking further disclosures, the Australian Takeovers Panel said.

** Ukraine’s central bank said it was considering a second request from Belarussian state-owned lender Paritetbank to buy the Ukrainian subsidiary of Russia’s Sberbank.

** Santander is on a list of potential buyers of Societe Generale’s Polish business Eurobank, two banking industry sources said.

** Evergrande Health Industry Group Ltd, a subsidiary of property developer China Evergrande Group 3333.HK, said it will buy 45 percent of new-energy vehicle startup Faraday Future, as part of the group’s diversification into high-tech sectors. (Compiled by Karan Nagarkatti in Bengaluru)