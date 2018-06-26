(Adds Trafigura, Conagra Brands, and others)

June 26 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** France’s JCDecaux struck a deal to buy Australian billboard owner APN Outdoor Group with a sweetened A$1.12 billion ($830 million) offer, part of a rush to consolidate in a tightly controlled sector where revenues are surging.

** South African investment firm Long4Life has agreed to buy fashion retailer Rage for 3.9 billion rand ($287.5 million) to strengthen its lifestyle brands business.

** Eutelsat Communication SA said it did not intend to make an offer for Inmarsat, a day after the French satellite group said it was considering going head-to-head with EchoStar in a battle for the British company.

** Denmark’s Orsted, the world’s largest offshore wind developer, is looking to sell its Danish power distribution and residential customer businesses to focus on developing its international renewable energy operations.

** A unit of iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group requested to delay a bid by a Hancock Prospecting unit for Atlas Iron Ltd seeking further disclosures, the Australian Takeovers Panel said.

** Ukraine’s central bank said it was considering a second request from Belarussian state-owned lender Paritetbank to buy the Ukrainian subsidiary of Russia’s Sberbank.

** Santander is on a list of potential buyers of Societe Generale’s Polish business Eurobank, two banking industry sources said.

** Commodity trader Trafigura purchased more liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States, this time from the Freeport project in Texas for 1.5 million tonnes (mt) of supply over three years to underpin trade growth.

** Conagra Brands Inc is in advanced talks to buy Pinnacle Foods Inc in a deal that could be announced as soon as this week, CNBC reported, citing sources familiar with the situation.

** Brazilian insurance company BB Seguridade SA said its board has approved a new agreement with Spain’s Mapfre SA that may free up 1.8 billion reais ($478.2 million) worth of capital.

** Spain’s state-owned lender Bankia is in talks to sell a non-performing real estate asset portfolio for an expected 450 million euros ($525.38 million), two sources with knowledge of the deal said.

** France’s BPCE banking group, which owns investment bank Natixis and other units like Banque Populaire, said it was going to fold its real estate lending business Credit Foncier in with the rest of its activities.

** Bulgaria’s small solar energy producer Inercom has sought regulatory approval to buy the Bulgarian assets of Czech utility CEZ, the country’s anti-monopoly commission said.

** Evergrande Health Industry Group Ltd, a subsidiary of property developer China Evergrande Group 3333.HK, said it will buy 45 percent of new-energy vehicle startup Faraday Future, as part of the group's diversification into high-tech sectors.