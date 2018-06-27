June 27 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1130 GMT on Wednesday:

** Conagra Brands Inc said it would buy Pinnacle Foods Inc for about $8.1 billion in cash-and-stock deal to a create a frozen food powerhouse with brands such as Birds Eye, Hunt’s ketchup and Marie Callender’s.

** Idemitsu’s founding family will drop its opposition to plans for a merger of Idemitsu Kosan and Showa Shell Sekiyu, paving the way for the Japanese oil firms to combine, the Nikkei reported.

** China’s Hainan Airlines said it plans to sell its remaining stake in Brazilian airline Azul SA, but did not disclose details.

** China Three Gorges has held talks with European utilities to gauge their interest in buying EDP’s U.S. renewables business, as it looks to smooth the path for its planned takeover of the Portuguese company, three sources familiar with the matter said.