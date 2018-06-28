June 28 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1130 GMT on Thursday:

** Italy’s Generali is expected to start exclusive talks shortly over the potential sale of its 40 billion euro ($48 billion) German life insurance portfolio to private equity-backed Viridium, a person close to the matter said.

** Poland’s second largest Bank Pekao is likely to pursue a merger with smaller rival Alior Bank but will delay publication of a recommendation on the tie-up beyond the end of June, two sources familiar with the matter said.

** A group of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd shareholders trying to build support to block the $62 billion acquisition of London-listed Shire Plc failed to get a proposal passed at the drugmaker’s annual general meeting.

** German generic drug maker Stada is buying the rights to anti-dandruff shampoo Nizoral from Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Pharmaceutica and could announce further product acquisitions soon, its interim chief executive told Reuters.

** General Motors has agreed to transfer its Vietnamese operation to VinFast Trading and Production LLC and distribute Chevrolet cars through the local carmaker, in a move that could help drive up its modest sales in the country.

** BP is buying Britain’s top electric vehicle charging firm Chargemaster and will initially roll out its ultra-fast chargers across its filling station network in the UK before turning its attention to China’s rapidly growing market.

** China’s Hisense Electric increased its holding in Slovenian household appliances maker Gorenje to 95.4 percent, brokerage Ilirika said.

** French luxury group LVMH is parting ways with the eco-friendly Edun label started by singer Bono and his wife Ali Hewson, transferring its minority stake back to the founders.

** Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority unconditionally cleared Sibanye-Stillwater’s proposed takeover of Lonmin, saying the mining merger would not require a second phase investigation.

** Tobacco company Imperial Brands is investing in Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies, to help the British biotech company research how marijuana can be used in medicine.

** Philippine conglomerate GT Capital Holdings Inc said it would buy shares of Japan’s Toyota Motor Corp worth up to 22.2 billion yen ($201.6 million), marking its first offshore investment. (Compiled by Karan Nagarkatti in Bengaluru)