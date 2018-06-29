June 29 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1130 GMT on Friday:

** Twenty-First Century Fox Inc shareholders will vote on Walt Disney Co’s revised $71 billion bid for Fox’s entertainment assets on July 27, the companies said.

** Novartis plans to spin off its Alcon eye care business to shareholders and buy back up to $5 billion in stock as Chief Executive Vas Narasimhan refocuses the Swiss group on prescription drugs.

** Business process services company Synnex Corp said on Thursday it would buy call center operator Convergys Corp in a $2.43 billion cash-and-stock deal to expand its footprint in the technology and information services space.

** Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, the world’s largest maker of scientific instruments, said it would buy IT services provider Roper Technologies Inc’s unit Gatan Inc for about $925 million in cash.

** Speciality chemicals company Elementis Plc said on Friday it would buy Mondo Minerals from U.S. private equity firm Advent International for an enterprise value of $600 million to expand into talc additives used in a range of products from plastics to cosmetics.

** AccorHotels, Europe’s biggest hotels group, will buy a 50 percent stake in U.S. hospitality mogul Sam Nazarian’s upmarket SBE Entertainment Group, in a deal that will see Accor invest a total of $319 million in SBE.

** Australian iron ore miner Atlas Iron on Friday endorsed a A$390 million ($287 million) buyout from billionaire Gina Rinehart’s Hancock Prospecting, taking the mining heiress closer to securing two key shipping berths in the west of the country.

** Japan’s Osaka Gas says it has agreed with Sabine Oil & Gas Corp and its subsidiary to buy a working interest in a shale gas project in Texas for about 16 billion yen ($144.53 million).

** Alaska Gasline Development Corp is preparing an equity offering for this summer and is open to partnering with a major energy firm on the development of its costly Alaska LNG export terminal and pipeline project, an executive said.

** Verizon Communications Inc is shutting down its mobile video service go90 less than three years after it launched, a company spokeswoman said.

** British private equity firm TDR Capital and U.S. real estate investment group Starwood Capital have been given more time to make takeover offers for IWG, the London-listed serviced office provider.

** Japanese financial services firm Orix Corp has purchased Peak Utility Services, a U.S. infrastructure maintenance provider, for an unspecified amount, the Nikkei newspaper reported.

** India's Fortis Healthcare extended the date to submit binding bids for the cash-strapped hospital chain to July 3, the second time since it said it would start a fresh round of bidding.