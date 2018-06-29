(Adds Qualcomm, Luxottica, Brunswick, Blackstone, Freenet, CVC, TalkTalk, JBS SA, Tata Steel; Updates Novartis)

June 29 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** Novartis plans to spin off its Alcon eye care business to shareholders and buy back up to $5 billion in stock as Chief Executive Vas Narasimhan refocuses the Swiss group on prescription drugs.

** U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm Inc extended the tender offer for its proposed $44 billion deal to buy NXP Semiconductors NV for the 29th time as it awaits clearance from the Chinese government.

** French lens manufacturer Essilor and Italian eyewear Luxottica have extended a deadline for their planned merger to July 31 as the Chinese competition authority has not yet approved the transaction.

** Boat maker Brunswick Corp said it would buy the global marine and mobile business of Power Products LLC for $910 million in cash, adding 11 brands including wire and cable supplier Ancor and ProMariner battery chargers for boats.

** Japan’s Osaka Gas says it has agreed with Sabine Oil & Gas Corp and its subsidiary to buy a working interest in a shale gas project in Texas for about 16 billion yen ($144.53 million).

** German independent telecoms company Freenet will acquire 9 percent of Ceconomy via a rights issue, helping the consumer electronics retailer to strengthen its balance sheet after a recent Russian deal.

** A consortium of investment funds controlled by CVC Capital Partners has agreed to buy 51.8 percent of Italian pharmaceutical group Recordati in a deal worth about 3 billion euros ($3.5 billion).

** British broadband operator TalkTalk scrapped a plan to sell its direct business-to-business unit to Daisy Group.

** Brazil meatpacker JBS SA said the company has no knowledge of a possible sale of the stake held by development bank BNDES, after a magazine website reported negotiations.

** The works council of Tata Steel’s Dutch division gave its support to the planned merger of the European activities of Tata Steel and Thyssenkrupp.

** India’s insurance regulator has allowed the country’s largest state-run insurer Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) to buy a stake of up to 51 percent in state-owned lender IDBI Bank, according to media reports.

** Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, the world’s largest maker of scientific instruments, said it would buy IT services provider Roper Technologies Inc’s unit Gatan Inc for about $925 million in cash.

** Speciality chemicals company Elementis Plc said it would buy Mondo Minerals from U.S. private equity firm Advent International for an enterprise value of $600 million to expand into talc additives used in a range of products from plastics to cosmetics.

** AccorHotels, Europe’s biggest hotels group, will buy a 50 percent stake in U.S. hospitality mogul Sam Nazarian’s upmarket SBE Entertainment Group, in a deal that will see Accor invest a total of $319 million in SBE.

** Australian iron ore miner Atlas Iron endorsed a A$390 million ($287 million) buyout from billionaire Gina Rinehart’s Hancock Prospecting, taking the mining heiress closer to securing two key shipping berths in the west of the country.

** Alaska Gasline Development Corp is preparing an equity offering for this summer and is open to partnering with a major energy firm on the development of its costly Alaska LNG export terminal and pipeline project, an executive said.

** Verizon Communications Inc is shutting down its mobile video service go90 less than three years after it launched, a company spokeswoman said.

** British private equity firm TDR Capital and U.S. real estate investment group Starwood Capital have been given more time to make takeover offers for IWG, the London-listed serviced office provider.

** Japanese financial services firm Orix Corp has purchased Peak Utility Services, a U.S. infrastructure maintenance provider, for an unspecified amount, the Nikkei newspaper reported.

** India’s Fortis Healthcare extended the date to submit binding bids for the cash-strapped hospital chain to July 3, the second time since it said it would start a fresh round of bidding. (Compiled by Karan Nagarkatti in Bengaluru)