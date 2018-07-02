July 2 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Monday: ** Nissan Motor has cancelled a potential $1 billion sale of its electric car battery unit to China’s GSR Capital, opening the door to other likely suitors keen on a component that is vital for the booming electric vehicles industry.

** Dell Technologies Inc said it will buy out the holders of shares that track the performance of VMware Inc using a mix of cash and equity in Dell.

** Vedanta Resources Plc said Chairman Anil Agarwal’s family trust has agreed to buy the rest of Vedanta in a deal that values the mining conglomerate at 2.3 billion pounds ($3.03 billion).

** Japanese media company Uzabase Inc said it has agreed to buy business news website Quartz from U.S. peer Atlantic Media in a deal valued at $75 million to $110 million as it looks to accelerate its overseas expansion.

** Acxiom Corp is nearing a deal to sell its marketing solutions division to Interpublic Group of Companies Inc for around $2.2 billion, a person familiar with the matter said.

** Indian shopkeepers and traders affiliated to a local lobby group began sit-in protests across the country against Walmart Inc’s proposed $16 billion acquisition of e-commerce firm Flipkart.

** Britain’s Micro Focus Intl has agreed to sell its open-source enterprise software SUSE business to a private equity fund advised by Sweden’s EQT Partners for $2.535 billion, lifting its shares by 6 percent on Monday.

** Nordea Bank has agreed to buy Gjensidige Forsikring’s online banking business for about 5.5 billion crowns ($673 million) in cash as the Nordic region’s biggest bank seeks to expand its internet-based services.

** Germany’s Thyssenkrupp and India’s Tata Steel TISC.NS signed a final agreement on Saturday to establish a long-expected steel joint venture, the European steel industry’s biggest shake-up in more than a decade.

** Colony Capital, TPG and Cerberus Capital Management are among at least six firms vying to run Abraaj’s $1 billion healthcare fund, three sources familiar with the matter said.

** Israel’s Delek Group said an agreement to sell its stake in insurer Phoenix Holdings to Sirius International Insurance fell through after it failed to win regulatory approval.

** Italian oil firm Eni has agreed to merge its oil and gas business in Norway with privately-held Point Resources, retaining the majority stake, the company said.

** French investment company Eurazeo said it had started talks over the acquisition of Albingia, an insurance company with premiums of more than 220 million euros ($256 million) which Eurazeo said had a leading presence in its sector.

** United Arab Emirates (UAE) education and healthcare investment firm Amanat Holdings said that it has agreed to acquire Middlesex University’s campus in Dubai, which is partly owned by embattled private equity company Abraaj.

** The indebted Chinese owner of Italian soccer club AC Milan has valued the club at around 700 million euros ($818 million) and has decided against a quick sale for a much lower valuation to U.S. television tycoon Rocco Commisso, a source said.

** ADM is in exclusive talks to take over animal nutrition business Neovia for 1.5 billion euros ($1.75 billion), marking a new step in the U.S. agricultural giant’s strategy to expand in the fast growing feed sector.

** China’s debt-saddled HNA Group Co Ltd cancelled its A$280 million ($207 million) purchase of an Australian logistics business, with the seller citing cashflow problems at the conglomerate among reasons for the deal’s collapse.