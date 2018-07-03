July 3 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday:

** French bank Societe Generale said it will buy Commerzbank’s equity markets and commodities business (EMC), strengthening its presence in areas such as derivatives, while the Frankfurt-based bank itself looks to sell off non-core assets.

** U.S. drug contract manufacturer Catalent Inc said it will buy Juniper Pharmaceuticals Inc for $11.50 per share in cash.

** Russia and emerging markets telecom operator Veon is to sell its stake in Italian mobile network Wind Tre to partner CK Hutchison, in a move to reduce debt that also marks its exit from Western Europe.

** The deal by Kazakh state energy firm KazMunayGaz to sell 51 percent of its Romanian business to Chinese energy giant CEFC has fallen apart, three sources familiar with the talks told Reuters.

** Liver cancer treatment maker Sirtex Medical said Australia’s Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB) had approved its $1.4 billion buyout by a Chinese consortium, clearing a major hurdle for the deal to go through. (Compiled by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru)