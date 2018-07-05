July 5 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:

** Italy’s biggest insurer Generali said on Thursday it would sell 89.9 percent of its German life insurance unit Generali Leben to Viridium in a deal that would value the company at up to 1 billion euros.

** German industrial gases company Linde and peer Praxis are hoping to seal their merger this year, after agreeing to sell Praxair’s European gases business to Japanese rival Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp.

** Singapore’s anti-trust body proposed fines on Grab and Uber Technologies and warned it may have to unwind the two ride-hailing firms’ merger as the deal substantially lessened competition.

** Several bidders, including Liberty Global, are preparing offers for TV production company Endemol Shine, maker of classic reality show ‘Big Brother’ and the dystopian ‘Black Mirror’ dramas, before an initial deadline next week.

** French conglomerate Bouygues is ready seize opportunities to beef up its telecoms business through mergers and acquisitions, its deputy chief executive said on Thursday.

** Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp said on Thursday it had agreed to buy part of the European businesses of Praxair Inc for 5 billion euros ($5.9 billion) in a move aimed at boosting its global competitiveness.

** Fosun International Ltd said it would buy 69.18 percent of match-making and dating service provider Baihe Jiayuan Network Group Co Ltd from Chairman Guo Guangchang for 4 billion yuan ($603.4 million) cash.

** Embraer SA Chief Executive Officer Paulo Souza e Silva said the company is in the final stage of talks to combine operations with Boeing Co, newspaper Valor Economico reported on its website late on Wednesday.

** Airbus Chief Executive Tom Enders said on Wednesday he expects to see the first results of the company’s new majority stake in Bombardier’s CSeries jetliner program within weeks, around the time of the Farnborough Air Show later this month.

** Hudson’s Bay has agreed to sell about half of its European business to Austria’s Signa Holding in a deal that will bring together two major German department store chains, according to media reports on Wednesday.