July 6, 2018 / 10:03 AM / Updated 5 minutes ago

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds Hudson’s Bay, Cabify, Mantos Copper; updates Deutsche Bank)

July 6 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Friday:

** Rolls-Royce Holdings said it would sell its loss-making commercial marine business to Norway’s Kongsberg Gruppen ASA for 500 million pounds ($661 million), in the latest reshaping of the engineering company by CEO Warren East.

** The German government dismissed a report that it had privately raised concerns about Deutsche Bank, while JPMorgan denied it was interested in a stake in Germany’s biggest lender.

** Sak’s Fifth Avenue owner Hudson’s Bay confirmed that it was in talks with Austria’s Signa Holding over a potential joint venture for its European business.

** Spanish ride-hailing app Cabify said it had held no talks over selling any part of its business, after newspaper El Confidencial said it was considering selling to U.S. peer Lyft.

** U.S. satellite group EchoStar urged Britain’s Inmarsat to open talks about a takeover approach worth $3.2 billion to shareholders just hours before a deadline for the American company to make a firm offer was due to expire.

** Norway’s oil and gas firm Equinor is acquiring Danish power and natural gas trading firm Danske Commodities (DC) for 400 million euros ($468 million), it said.

** ABB will acquire Turkey’s AB Rotech, a privately-owned company specialising in robotic welding solutions and services for the automotive industry, the Swiss engineering company said.

** Apax Partners does not intend to make further offers for UK used car auctioneer BCA Marketplace after the WeBuyAnyCar owner rejected two acquisition proposals, the companies said in separate statements.

** Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co may boost its stake in Brazil’s Vale SA if other shareholders sell part of their holdings, a senior executive said, giving it greater influence over the iron ore giant’s management.

** Private equity-backed Chilean miner Mantos Copper is looking to find a buyer to help finance the expansion of mines it bought from Anglo American in 2015, it said.

** Belgian diaper maker Ontex has rejected a takeover approach from private equity firm PAI Partners, arguing the swoop was too low. (Compiled by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru)

