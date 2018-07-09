July 9 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:

** German publisher Axel Springer has raised its holding in British online estate agent Purplebricks Group to 12.5 percent and does not rule out a further increase.

** UK private equity firm Better Capital PCC Ltd’s sale of airplane parts firm Northern Aerospace Ltd to a Chinese buyer has fallen through after regulators did not issue approval following a probe into national security concerns.

** PayPal Holdings Inc is on the lookout for further acquisitions following its recent takeover of iZettle, the Swedish fintech startup, for $2.2 billion, in the U.S. payments company’s biggest ever deal.

** China’s COSCO Shipping Holdings, said on Sunday a key U.S. review body has cleared its planned $6.3 billion acquisition of shipping firm Orient Overseas International Ltd (OOIL) on security issues.

** The Weinstein Co, its buyer and creditors on Friday said they reached a deal to increase the bankrupt film studio’s sales price by $2 million, to $289 million, to ensure the deal goes through. (Compiled by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)