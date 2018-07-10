July 10 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Ping An Insurance Group’s unit is buying nearly a fifth of China Fortune Land Development for 13.8 billion yuan ($2.09 billion), in a vote of confidence in China’s property sector amid a slowdown in the broader economy.

** SoftBank Group is increasing its stake in Yahoo Japan through a $2 billion, three-way deal with U.S. firm Altaba to deepen ties with the internet heavyweight ahead of an IPO of its telecoms unit.

** British social care services firm Cambian Group Plc has received a takeover approach from rival CareTech Holdings Plc that valued Cambian at 405.2 million pounds ($536.2 million), as CareTech aims to bolster its child care business.

** Australian retirement village owner Gateway Lifestyle Group rejected Hometown America’s revised takeover bid offering A$695 million ($514 million) in cash, saying it was not in the best interest of the company and its shareholders.

** J.M. Smucker Co said on Monday it would sell its U.S. baking business, which includes brands such as Pillsbury, Martha White and Hungry Jack, to private equity firm Brynwood Partners for $375 million.

** Australia’s Mineral Deposits recommended shareholders accept a revised takeover offer from Eramet , noting that the French company had built up a stake that made it the largest shareholder in the mineral sands producer.

** A final deal has been signed for the sale of German copper products company Mansfelder Kupfer und Messing (MKM) for 80 million euros ($94 million) to fellow German copper producer KME, MKM said.

** Japanese oil refiners Idemitsu Kosan and Showa Shell Sekiyu 5002.T> said they had agreed to merge on April 1 next year, after Idemitsu’s founding family dropped its long-standing opposition to the plan.

** Martin Sorrell beat WPP in the race to buy a Dutch digital agency on Tuesday, infuriating his former company and revealing the animosity raging between the two sides.

** Premier Foods investor Oasis Management has nearly doubled its share stake in the company ahead of a shareholder meeting next week at which it and a second major shareholder have called for the removal of Chief Executive Gavin Darby.

** Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd said it has received U.S. approval for its $62 billion acquisition of London-listed Shire Plc, taking the Japanese firm one step closer to its goal of becoming a global top 10 drugmaker.

** Chinese ride-sharing company Didi Chuxing said it signed an agreement with German automotive supplier Continental AG to jointly develop connected vehicles and design purpose-built electric vehicles (EVs) for Didi’s services.

** The head of Fuji Xerox Co Ltd, the joint venture between Fujifilm Holdings Corp and Xerox Corp, said an escalating dispute between the partners will not lead to the venture’s dissolution. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)