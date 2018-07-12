July 12 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:

** Comcast Corp on Wednesday raised its all-cash offer for Britain’s Sky to $34 billion, topping a raised bid of $32.5 billion for the pay-TV group from Rupert Murdoch’s Twenty-First Century Fox.

** Broadcom Inc announced a $18.9 billion deal to buy U.S. business software company CA Inc on Wednesday, venturing far beyond its realm of semiconductors and testing investors’ confidence in its Chief Executive Officer Hock Tan’s dealmaking credentials.

** U.S. retailer Walmart Inc has decided to sell Japanese supermarket chain Seiyu and has already approached major retailers and private equity funds, the Nikkei business daily reported.

** Defunct Spanish lender Banco Popular received a takeover offer worth 5.5 billion euros ($6.4 billion) just months before being wound down and sold to Banco Santander for just 1 euro, a former chairman said.

** Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) said it will invest in China’s rental housing sector with local property developer Longfor Group, with an initial targeted investment of $817 million.

** Pharmaceutical products distributor Sinopharm Group Co Ltd said late on Wednesday it would buy 60 percent of a medical devices distributor from the controlling parent company for 5.11 billion yuan ($765.4 million), as it aims to expand market share in its medical device distribution business.

** Indonesia is set to announce later on Thursday the details of a deal to acquire a majority stake in the local unit of U.S. copper miner Freeport McMoRan Inc, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

** U.S. defense contractor Engility Holdings Inc is exploring a sale, amid a wave of consolidation in the U.S. government services sector, three people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

** British outsourcing company Capita Plc expects to raise more than 400 million pounds ($528.0 million) from non-core asset disposals in 2018, 100 million pounds ahead of its previous target.

** German drugs packaging maker Gerresheimer has agreed to buy Swiss firm Sensile Medical for up to 350 million euros ($409 million) to expand in the field of digital drug delivery devices.

** Weatherford International Plc on Wednesday said it will sell its land drilling rig operations in Algeria, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia, as well as two rigs in Iraq, to ADES International Holding for $287.5 million.

** Lagardere has agreed to sell its online health businesses for an enterprise value of 60 million euros ($70 million), the French media group said.

** Planemaker Embraer SA is counting on the votes of public-sector Brazilian shareholders to outweigh any potential investor objections to its tie-up with Boeing SA , two people with knowledge of the matter said.

** German carmaker BMW said it was developing its joint venture with China’s Brilliance but did not confirm reports it would raise its stake in BMW Brilliance Automotive (BBA). (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)