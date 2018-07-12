(Updates Banco Popular; Adds Linde, Nestle, CPFL Energia, Lanxess, Edizione)

July 12 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1300 GMT on Thursday:

** Comcast Corp on Wednesday raised its all-cash offer for Britain’s Sky to $34 billion, topping a raised bid of $32.5 billion for the pay-TV group from Rupert Murdoch’s Twenty-First Century Fox.

** Britain finally cleared Rupert Murdoch to buy Sky , removing the final obstacle to a head-to-head battle between Murdoch’s Twenty-First Century Fox and U.S. rival Comcast for the European pay-TV prize.

** Broadcom Inc announced a $18.9 billion deal to buy U.S. business software company CA Inc on Wednesday, venturing far beyond its realm of semiconductors and testing investors’ confidence in its Chief Executive Officer Hock Tan’s dealmaking credentials.

** U.S. retailer Walmart Inc has decided to sell Japanese supermarket chain Seiyu and has already approached major retailers and private equity funds, the Nikkei business daily reported.

** Germany’s Linde and U.S. group Praxair are in advanced talks to sell assets to a consortium of German gases firm Messer Group GmbH and funds advised by CVC to gain regulatory approval for their planned $83 billion merger.

** Nestle is selling some small New Zealand candy brands, including Mackintosh’s toffees and Black Knight licorice, to Australia’s Quadrant Private Equity, the latest example of the world’s biggest food company tidying up its portfolio.

** Minority shareholders in Brazilian power utility CPFL Energia Renováveis SA have filed a new complaint with Brazilian regulators over a proposal by China’s State Grid Corp to buy them out for 13.81 reais per share, two Brazilian newspapers reported.

** Banco Popular received a takeover offer worth 5.5 billion euros ($6.4 billion) just months before being wound down and sold to Banco Santander for one euro, a former chairman said.

** Lanxess’s water treatment business has attracted the interest of potential buyers since the German chemicals group put the unit on the block to streamline its portfolio, people close to the matter said.

** Italy’s Edizione has completed the acquisition of a 29.9 percent stake in Cellnex from Abertis and believes the Spanish telecom masts group has important growth prospects, the holding company of the Benetton family said.

** Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) said it will invest in China’s rental housing sector with local property developer Longfor Group, with an initial targeted investment of $817 million.

** Pharmaceutical products distributor Sinopharm Group Co Ltd said late on Wednesday it would buy 60 percent of a medical devices distributor from the controlling parent company for 5.11 billion yuan ($765.4 million), as it aims to expand market share in its medical device distribution business.

** Indonesia is set to announce later on Thursday the details of a deal to acquire a majority stake in the local unit of U.S. copper miner Freeport McMoRan Inc, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

** U.S. defense contractor Engility Holdings Inc is exploring a sale, amid a wave of consolidation in the U.S. government services sector, three people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

** British outsourcing company Capita Plc expects to raise more than 400 million pounds ($528.0 million) from non-core asset disposals in 2018, 100 million pounds ahead of its previous target.

** German drugs packaging maker Gerresheimer has agreed to buy Swiss firm Sensile Medical for up to 350 million euros ($409 million) to expand in the field of digital drug delivery devices.

** Weatherford International Plc on Wednesday said it will sell its land drilling rig operations in Algeria, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia, as well as two rigs in Iraq, to ADES International Holding for $287.5 million.

** Lagardere has agreed to sell its online health businesses for an enterprise value of 60 million euros ($70 million), the French media group said.

** Planemaker Embraer SA is counting on the votes of public-sector Brazilian shareholders to outweigh any potential investor objections to its tie-up with Boeing SA , two people with knowledge of the matter said.

** German carmaker BMW said it was developing its joint venture with China’s Brilliance but did not confirm reports it would raise its stake in BMW Brilliance Automotive (BBA). (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee and Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)