July 13 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:

** Malaysia’s IHH Healthcare Bhd is set to take control of India’s Fortis Healthcare after its bid of up to $1.1 billion was chosen over a rival’s, giving it ownership of over 30 hospitals amid a private healthcare boom in India.

** Ramsay Health Care Ltd, Australia’s biggest private hospital operator, said its French subsidiary had made an unsolicited takeover offer for Capio AB, valuing the Swedish healthcare company’s equity at 661 million euros ($770.5 million).

** Late HNA Group Co Ltd co-chairman Wang Jian’s 14.98 percent stake in the conglomerate will be donated to a China-based charity foundation that is already among its top shareholders, said a person with direct knowledge of the matter.

** Greece’s state-controlled DEPA gas company will buy out Shell’s 49 percent stake in a domestic gas supplier, Attiki Gas Supply Co, and a gas distributor in Athens and become the sole stakeholder in the two companies, it said.

** U.S. retailer Walmart Inc on Thursday said it has not decided to sell its Japanese supermarket chain Seiyu and would continue to develop its business in Japan.

** Chilean copper producer Antofagasta Plc has sold its electricity transmission business Centinela Transmisión for $117 million, the company said.

** French oil and gas major Total said that it has completed a $1.5 billion deal to acquire Engie’s ENGIE upstream Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) business to become the second-largest player in the global LNG market.

** Retailer Metro has no plans to sell its German hypermarket chain Real, Chief Executive Officer Olaf Koch told a magazine in an interview.