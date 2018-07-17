July 17 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Swedish telecom operator Telia Company said it was buying operator TDC’s Norwegian business for 21 billion Norwegian crowns ($2.60 billion) in a deal that would boost its broadband and TV offering.

** Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing Technology Co Ltd is looking to spin off its car services unit in a deal worth up to $1.5 billion, ahead of its expected initial public offering (IPO), people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

** Canada’s Lundin Mining Corp said on Monday it plans to make an offer to buy base metals company Nevsun Resources Ltd for about C$1.4 billion ($1.07 billion), its second proposal in three months.

** Private equity firm KKR & Co said on Monday it will acquire a minority stake in AppLovin Corp for $400 million, just months after the U.S. mobile marketing firm was forced by Washington to scrap a deal to be acquired by a Chinese buyout firm.

** Retail giant Walmart Inc said it entered into a strategic partnership with Microsoft Corp for wider use of cloud and artificial intelligence technology, in a sign of major rivals of Amazon.com Inc coming together.

** Italy’s biggest commercial broadcaster, Mediaset, has joined forces with infrastructure fund F2i to launch a takeover bid for EI Towers, the companies said on Monday. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)