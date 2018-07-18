July 18 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:

** U.S. building product makers NCI Building Systems Inc and privately-held Ply Gem Parent LLC said on Tuesday they will merge in an all-stock deal, creating a company with an equity valuation of about $2.6 billion.

** China’s iQiyi Inc, often likened to U.S. streaming giant Netflix, has snapped up domestic game maker Skymoons in a deal that could be worth nearly 2 billion yuan ($298.59 million) as it looks to broaden its offerings following a U.S. listing.

** Australia’s Bega Cheese Ltd said it has agreed to buy a dairy processing facility at Koroit in Victoria state from Saputo Inc’s local arm for A$250 million ($184.5 million).

** A joint venture between Brazilian miner Vale SA and utility Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais is considering acquiring an unfinished wind park from Renova Energia SA, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

** Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp and Fairfax Media Ltd , Australia’s two top newspaper companies, agreed to share printing presses as shrinking advertising sales prompt a once-unthinkable alliance between the arch rivals.

** Brazilian center-left presidential candidate Ciro Gomes said on Tuesday that he would undo a $4.75 billion joint venture planned by Boeing Co and Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA if he wins this year’s election.

** Italian infrastructure fund F2i is in pole position to enter exclusive talks to buy Terra Firma’s solar assets in Italy, one source close to the matter said.

** Turkish private equity company Turkven said that international investors it represents have bought a majority stake in the Turkish packaging company, Elif Holding. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)