July 19, 2018 / 10:07 AM / in 2 hours

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:

** Japan’s Asahi Kasei Corp said it would buy U.S. car interior maker Sage Automotive Interiors for $1.06 billion, including debt.

** A unit of Hong Kong-based developer Wheelock and Co Ltd said it had launched an offer for all the shares of Singapore-listed subsidiary Wheelock Properties Singapore Ltd at S$2.10 each.

** Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd on Wednesday said it has agreed to acquire a minority stake in China’s Focus Media Information Technology Co Ltd to tap into the digital marketing sector.

** Saudi Aramco said it is looking to buy a stake in Saudi petrochemical maker SABIC, a move that could boost the state oil giant’s market valuation ahead of a planned initial public offering.

** Brazilian investment firm Tempo Capital has filed a complaint with the country’s securities regulator CVM over the acquisition of Fibria Celulose SA by Suzano Papel e Celulose SA, the online edition of newspaper Valor Economico said on Wednesday.

** Innogy said it has reached two legally binding agreements with E.ON and RWE for a fair integration process and supported its planned break-up, clearing the way for the complex deal to progress.

** Tabcorp Holdings said it would pay News UK 39.5 million pounds ($51.4 million) to exit their struggling Sun Bets gaming joint venture. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)

