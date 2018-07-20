July 20 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:

** A federal appeals court on Thursday approved the U.S. Justice Department’s request for an expedited schedule for an appeal of a judge’s ruling that allowed AT&T Inc to buy content provider Time Warner.

** Sweden’s Telia Company announced a $1 billion deal to buy Bonnier Broadcasting, its second major acquisition in a week, as the top Nordic telecoms operator looks to expand its media business.

** SoftBank Group Corp’s Vision Fund is seeking to invest almost $1 billion in SenseTime Group Ltd, a Chinese facial recognition technology developer, Bloomberg reported.

** Airbus is making a fresh attempt to sell supplier PFW Aerospace, which it acquired in 2011 to avoid an insolvency of the maker of precision tubes and components, sources close to the matter said.

** Philippine conglomerate Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc said its agribusiness and food unit has bought a majority stake in one of Asia’s major animal feeds producers for $334 million, its largest acquisition in the region to date.

** Kimberly-Clark Corp is exploring a sale of its European tissue business, as it tries to slash costs and combat slowing sales by exiting less profitable areas, according to people familiar with the matter.

** The ExxonMobil-operated Papua New Guinea gas project has agreed a deal to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) to PetroChina Co Ltd, Australia’s Oil Search Ltd , a partner in the project, said.

** U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management has raised its stake in Alpine Electronics Inc to 6.3 percent, a regulatory filing showed, in a move that could add pressure on the Japanese company to reward minority shareholders.

** China Vanke said a major shareholder Baoneng Group has cut its shareholding in the property developer by 5 percent to 20.4 percent in the past three months.

** EasyJet is still keen on parts of Alitalia after an Italian minister said this week the government wants the majority of the carrier under state control, the chief executive of the British low cost airline told daily Corriere della Sera.

** Lufthansa remains interested in a restructured Alitalia and its position has not changed after Italy said this week it wanted a majority stake in the airline under government control.

** Global independent tank storage company Vopak said it has inked an agreement with Engro Corp Ltd to buy a 29 percent stake in Pakistan’s first liquefied natural gas (LNG) import facility.

** Experian Plc’s deal to buy fellow credit data provider ClearScore may reduce competition in the market, the UK’s competition regulator said.

** Hog producer Seaboard Corporation has failed to buy out the three quarters of minority shareholders in Kenyan agro-processor Unga Group that would have allowed it to eventually take the company private, it said. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)