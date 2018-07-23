July 23 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:

** Online payment company PayU, a subsidiary of Naspers , said it agreed to acquire Israeli payment technology provider Zooz to support its expansion in high-growth markets.

** Saudi Aramco aims to buy a controlling stake in petrochemical maker SABIC, possibly taking the entire 70 percent stake owned by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** The British infrastructure arm of Kuwait’s sovereign wealth fund has agreed to buy oil and gas pipeline firm North Sea Midstream Partners (NSMP) for around 1.3 billion pounds ($1.7 billion) from ArcLight Capital, Reuters reported citing two sources.

** Papa John’s International Inc on Sunday adopted a shareholder rights plan, or a “poison pill”, with a 15 percent trigger to deter existing stockholders from amassing a controlling stake in the company.

** Australian conglomerate Wesfarmers Ltd said on Sunday it will take a smaller-than-expected stake in supermarket chain Coles when it demerges in November, but will hang on to half of a loyalty card programme to keep its hands on shoppers’ data.

** A consortium led by U.S. private equity firm KKR & Co signed an agreement to acquire Taipei-listed LCY Chemical Corp in a stock deal that values the firm at $1.56 billion, the companies said on Sunday.

** Australian No. 1 toll road operator Transurban Group said on Sunday it has bid for a 51 percent stake in the country’s biggest transport infrastructure project, a A$16.8 billion ($12.4 billion) tollway through the middle of Sydney.

** French technology services company Atos SE agreed to acquire Michigan-based Syntel Inc in an all-cash transaction valued at about $3.57 billion, including net debt, the companies said on Sunday.

** The chief executive of Airbus said he was open to a merger of his firm’s jet fighter business with that of BAE Systems, the Sunday Times reported on Saturday.

** Chinese conglomerates Alibaba and Tencent are involved in talks to buy a minority stake in advertising giant WPP’s WPP.L Chinese unit, Sky News reported on Saturday, citing unidentified sources.

** Aerospace parts maker Esterline Technologies Corp is exploring a potential sale, Reuters reported on Friday citing two people familiar with the matter.

** Private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC is in advanced talks to acquire LifePoint Health Inc, in its latest bid to consolidate the rural U.S. hospital sector, Reuters reported on Friday, citing two people familiar with the matter. (Compiled by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru)