July 23 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Monday:

** China’s SDIC will buy Canadian fertiliser supplier Nutrien’s 28 percent stake in Arab Potash Co for $502 million, the Chinese state-owned company said, continuing its overseas expansion.

** Private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC will buy LifePoint Health Inc in a deal valued at $5.6 billion, including debt, the hospital operator said.

** U.S. private equity firm Blackstone Group has secured EU antitrust approval to acquire a majority stake in Thomson Reuters’ Financial and Risk unit, the European Commission said.

** AccorHotels is joining forces with Qatar’s Katara Hospitality to create a $1 billion fund to invest in sub-Sahara Africa, Europe’s biggest hotels operator said.

** Online payment company PayU, a subsidiary of Naspers , said it agreed to acquire Israeli payment technology provider Zooz to support its expansion in high-growth markets.

** Saudi Aramco aims to buy a controlling stake in petrochemical maker SABIC, possibly taking the entire 70 percent stake owned by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** The British infrastructure arm of Kuwait’s sovereign wealth fund has agreed to buy oil and gas pipeline firm North Sea Midstream Partners (NSMP) for around 1.3 billion pounds ($1.7 billion) from ArcLight Capital, Reuters reported citing two sources.

** Papa John’s International Inc on Sunday adopted a shareholder rights plan, or a “poison pill”, with a 15 percent trigger to deter existing stockholders from amassing a controlling stake in the company.

** Australian conglomerate Wesfarmers Ltd said on Sunday it will take a smaller-than-expected stake in supermarket chain Coles when it demerges in November, but will hang on to half of a loyalty card programme to keep its hands on shoppers’ data.

** A consortium led by KKR & Co agreed to acquire Taipei-listed LCY Chemical Corp in a $1.56 billion stock deal, the companies said on Sunday, marking it the U.S. private equity firm’s first deal in the island in more than a decade.

** Australian No. 1 toll road operator Transurban Group said on Sunday it has bid for a 51 percent stake in the country’s biggest transport infrastructure project, a A$16.8 billion ($12.4 billion) tollway through the middle of Sydney.

** French IT services company Atos is boosting its North American operations with a $3.4 billion cash deal to buy Michigan-based IT services provider Syntel Inc.

** The chief executive of Airbus said he was open to a merger of his firm’s jet fighter business with that of BAE Systems, the Sunday Times reported on Saturday.

** Chinese conglomerates Alibaba and Tencent are involved in talks to buy a minority stake in advertising giant WPP’s Chinese unit, Sky News reported on Saturday, citing unidentified sources.

** Aerospace parts maker Esterline Technologies Corp is exploring a potential sale, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday. (Compiled by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru)