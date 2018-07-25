July 25 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1530 GMT on Wednesday:

** Air Canada, two Canadian banks and Visa offered to buy back the Canadian airline’s previous Aeroplan frequent flyer program from Aimia Inc for C$2.25 billion ($1.71 billion).

** Kuwait’s Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, submitted a bid to acquire part of the investment management business of troubled Middle East private equity firm Abraaj, a document seen by Reuters showed.

** British event organiser Informa Plc said costs related to its takeover of rival UBM Plc could reach 100 million pounds ($132 million) after reporting lower mid-year earnings, sending its shares lower.

** Clariant’s update on its ties with Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC) is likely to be delayed, as antitrust approvals for the Saudi company’s 25 percent stake in the Swiss speciality chemical maker take longer than expected.

** Europe’s top court should rule against the EU’s veto of United Parcel Service’s takeover bid for Dutch peer TNT because of procedural errors by regulators, a court adviser said.

** GlaxoSmithKline’s new research boss aims to turbo-charge the British group’s drug discovery engine with a $300 million bet on genetics by buying a stake in the Silicon Valley gene testing company 23andMe.

** European restaurant operator AmRest said it has agreed to buy Sushi Shop Group, which operates sushi restaurants mainly in France, for about 240 million euros ($281 million).

** Qualcomm Inc is yet to win China’s nod to buy Dutch chipmaker NXP Semiconductors even as a deadline for the offer to expire is just hours away, raising the prospect the deal could be scuppered amid Sino-U.S. trade tensions.

** Linde, the industrial gases company seeking to merge with rival Praxair, has abandoned plans to sell British chilled products logistics group Gist, it said.

** Italian oil services company Saipem said it is considering acquisitions in engineering and construction as it shifts its business away from drilling activity, which has dragged on earnings.

** China’s top state chip manufacturer Tsinghua Unigroup Ltd has signed a deal to acquire French smart chip components maker Linxens for about 2.2 billion euros ($2.6 billion), five people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

** Deutsche Bank’s asset manager DWS cut its 2018 target for attracting new money, citing market volatility caused by trade tensions and increased uncertainty within the European Union as well effects from the U.S. tax reform.

** President Donald Trump on Tuesday criticized the Federal Communications Commission for not approving Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc’s $3.9 billion acquisition of Tribune Media , calling it “disgraceful” compared with the FCC’s approval several years ago of a deal involving the NBC television network.

** Investment firm Partners Group Holding AG is nearing a deal to acquire data analytics company Information Resources Inc (IRI) from New Mountain Capital for over $2 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

** The Italian government is opening a formal review of ArcelorMittal's planned takeover of the Ilva steel company and might annul the accord if irregularities are found, Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio said.