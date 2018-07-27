(Adds Elliott Management and Enel)

July 27 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Friday:

** Italy’s biggest utility Enel is ready to discuss the sale of its stake in solar joint venture EF Solare to partner F2i, a source familiar with the matter said.

** U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management has raised its stake in Alpine Electronics Inc to 7.33 percent, a regulatory filing showed, the second increase since its ownership was first revealed this month.

** BP Plc has agreed to buy U.S. shale oil and gas assets from global miner BHP Billiton for $10.5 billion, expanding the British oil major’s footprint in oil-rich onshore basins in its biggest deal in nearly 20 years.

** DHL Global Forwarding has signed an agreement with state-owned Ethiopian Airlines to set up a joint venture logistics company to serve Africa, the company that is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group said.

** BASF said it was confident an agreement with Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman’s investment company Letter One to merge BASF’s oil and gas division with rival DEA could be signed over the next few weeks.

** Spain’s NH Hotel Group said it had received a letter of interest from U.S. global hospitality company Hyatt Hotels Corp, firing the gun on a takeover battle with Thailand-based Minor International.

** German industrial conglomerate Thyssenkrupp is planning to invest $150 to $250 million in a new U.S. headquarters for its elevators business, an executive told Reuters.

** German state bank KfW has agreed to take a 20 percent stake in high-voltage energy network operator 50Hertz, fending off an offer from China’s State Grid.

** China’s market regulator said it still hoped to find a solution to antitrust concerns that doomed Qualcomm Inc’s $44 billion takeover of NXP Semiconductors, after finding that proposals to address the issue had fallen short.

** Chesapeake Energy Corp plans to sell all of its Ohio natural gas acreage to privately owned Encino Acquisition Partners for about $2 billion, the company said on Thursday. (Compiled by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru)