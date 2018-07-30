July 30 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:

** The New York State Public Service Commission said it revoked its approval of the 2016 merger agreement between Charter Communications Inc and Time Warner Cable, saying Charter failed to build out its network for enough homes and that the company must end its operations in the state.

** Institutional Shareholder Services Inc, a shareholder advisory firm whose recommendations are followed by major mutual funds, said that Rite Aid Corp investors should vote down its $24 billion merger with Albertsons Cos.

** British betting group GVC Holdings Plc, which owns the Coral, Ladbrokes and Sportingbet brands, said on Saturday it was in advanced talks about a joint venture with U.S. hotel and casino operator MGM Resorts.

** Israel’s Bank Leumi expects to complete the 2.5 billion shekel ($685 million) sale of its credit card unit Leumi Card to Warburg Pincus by the end of the year, bank executives said.

** British travel company Thomas Cook is considering splitting off its airline and selling a stake to an outside investor to reduce debt, the Sunday Times newspaper reported.

** Talks on the potential acquisition of a stake in Saudi Basic Industries Corp are taking place solely between national oil firm Saudi Aramco and the kingdom’s top sovereign wealth fund, SABIC’s chief executive officer said.

** Australian hospital operator Healthscope Ltd said it would sell its Asian pathology business to private equity giant TPG Capital Management LP to cut debt and bankroll growth plans, months after rejecting two buyout approaches.

** Two Chinese firms have bid for New Zealand honey maker Manuka Health, pricing the firm around $300 million, a source with direct knowledge of the sale said.

** Altice Europe said it had agreed to sell its Dominican Republic telecoms towers to Phoenix Tower International in a deal valuing the business at $170 million, as the telecoms and cable group continues to shed assets to cut debt.

** French insurer CNP, which has been the subject of merger speculation, reiterated its annual earnings growth targets as it posted higher interim net profits.

** European online food delivery firm Takeaway.com said it signed a deal to buy Israeli online ordering company 10bis from TA Associates and founder Tamir Carmel for 135 million euros ($157 million) in cash.

** Hyatt Hotels has backed away from launching a takeover of NH Hotels, days after a rival bidder Minor revealed it controlled 44 percent of the Spanish group. (Compiled by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru)