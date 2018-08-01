Aug 1 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Dialog Semiconductor Plc said it has ended discussions with Synaptics Inc about a potential acquisition of the U.S. touch-pad technology company, without citing a reason.

** South Korea’s Cosmax Inc, the world’s biggest cosmetics manufacturer, rejected buyout offers from two large local conglomerates in the past year and has no interest in selling as it expects continued revenue growth propelled by Asian demand, its chairman and chief executive officer told Reuters.

** Buyout firm Vista Equity Partners Management LLC won a court battle this week against investors seeking a higher price on its $6.5 billion leveraged buyout of U.S. software company Solera Holdings, in a blow to hedge funds that deploy this strategy.

** The German cabinet has granted itself the power to block a takeover of machine toolmaker Leifeld by a Chinese investor if necessary, a government source told Reuters.

** Japan’s Fair Trade Commission is likely approve the merger of regional banks Fukuoka Financial Group Inc and Eighteenth Bank Ltd as early as this month, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

** The main owner of German toolmaker Leifeld told Reuters that China’s Yantai Taihai had dropped its attempt to buy the company ahead of an expected veto by the German government, and that he now planned to float a majority stake in the company this year.

** Spanish travel technology company Amadeus IT Group said it was in talks with U.S.-based TravelClick with a view to buying the provider of online reservation systems to hotels.

** French bank Societe Generale is in final talks to sell its Bulgarian unit to Hungary’s OTP Bank and is likely to announce the deal this month, two sources familiar with the process said. (Compiled by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru)