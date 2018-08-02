Aug 2 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:

** Chilean retailer Falabella said it had purchased Latin American e-commerce company Linio for $138 million, adding in a regulatory filing that it was seeking $800 million in financing to put toward the acquisition and other investments.

** Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has a sizable stake in health insurer Cigna and plans to vote against its planned $52 billion acquisition of pharmacy benefits manager Express Scripts, the Wall Street Journal reported.

** Canadian home services company Enercare Inc said it would be bought by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners BIP.N for C$4.3 billion ($3.30 billion) as the asset management firm looks to expand across Canada.

** DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd confirmed it was no longer in deal talks after Reuters reported that the Canadian building-interior manufacturer had abandoned an effort to sell itself.

** China’s state-owned hospitality group Jin Jiang International Holdings Co is weighing a bid for HNA Group Co’s Minneapolis-based Radisson Hotel Group, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

** French bank Societe Generale said it had agreed to sell its banks in Bulgaria and Albania to Hungary’s OTP Bank , as part of its strategy to reorganize its assets.

** Hungary’s OTP Bank has signed a deal to purchase Societe Generale’s Bulgarian and Albanian units, solidifying its position in Bulgaria and entering a new market in Albania, it announced.

** Japanese advertising agency Dentsu Inc said it has agreed to sell its stake in popular price comparison site kakaku.com Inc to KDDI Corp for 79.3 billion yen ($734.57 million).

** Anglo-German chip developer Dialog Semiconductor is still open to acquisitions after breaking off talks with Synaptics, Chief Executive Officer Jalal Bagherli said.

** Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich is among the sellers of a copper project in Baimskaya, Russia, that Kaz Minerals said it has agreed to buy for $900 million.

** Billionaire Philip Day is in the early stages of a potential bid for British retailer House of Fraser to save it from collapse, Sky News reported citing sources. (Compiled by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru)