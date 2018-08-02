Aug 2 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Thursday:

** Chilean retailer Falabella said it had purchased Latin American e-commerce company Linio for $138 million, adding in a regulatory filing that it was seeking $800 million in financing to put toward the acquisition and other investments.

** Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has a sizable stake in health insurer Cigna and plans to vote against its planned $52 billion acquisition of pharmacy benefits manager Express Scripts, the Wall Street Journal reported.

** DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd confirmed it was no longer in deal talks after Reuters reported that the Canadian building-interior manufacturer had abandoned an effort to sell itself.

** China’s state-owned hospitality group Jin Jiang International Holdings Co is weighing a bid for HNA Group Co’s Minneapolis-based Radisson Hotel Group, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

** French bank Societe Generale said it had agreed to sell its banks in Bulgaria and Albania to Hungary’s OTP Bank , as part of its strategy to reorganize its assets.

** Hungary’s OTP Bank is buying Societe Generale’s Bulgarian and Albanian businesses and analysts expect it to purchase the remaining Balkan units the French bank has put up for sale.

** Japanese advertising agency Dentsu Inc said it has agreed to sell its stake in popular price comparison site kakaku.com Inc to KDDI Corp for 79.3 billion yen ($734.57 million).

** Anglo-German chip developer Dialog Semiconductor is still open to acquisitions after breaking off talks with Synaptics, Chief Executive Officer Jalal Bagherli said.

** Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich is among the sellers of a copper project in Baimskaya, Russia, that Kaz Minerals said it has agreed to buy for $900 million.

** Billionaire Philip Day is in the early stages of a potential bid for British retailer House of Fraser to save it from collapse, Sky News reported citing sources.

** Buyout firms TPG and KKR & Co have emerged as leading contenders to run Dubai-based private equity firm Abraaj’s troubled $1 billion healthcare fund, three sources familiar with the matter said.

** Private equity group CVC has abandoned talks with Ingenico over a potential buyout of the French payments group, amid a frenzy of deals in the sector, people close to the matter said.

** Keystone XL pipeline operator TransCanada Corp reported an 11 percent drop in quarterly profit and said it would sell its majority stake in Cartier wind power facilities in Quebec for about C$630 million ($484 million).

** Cisco Systems Inc said it would buy Duo Security, a venture capital-backed cyber security company, for $2.35 billion in cash, as it seeks to expand its offerings in cloud computing. (Compiled by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru)