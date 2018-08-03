Aug 3 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:

** Heineken NV is buying a $3.1 billion stake in the firm controlling China Resources Beer, China’s largest brewer, as the companies seek to tap a growing thirst for premium brands in the world’s biggest beer market.

** Aimia said it rebuffed an offer by Air Canada and partners to buy its Aeroplan loyalty program and urged the carrier to make a higher offer for the business.

** Pan-European exchange Euronext said its second-quarter core earnings rose 11.9 percent, helped by its acquisition of the Irish Stock Exchange, higher listings and a rise in trading volumes.

** Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing and Alibaba’s Ant Financial are in talks with bike-sharing startup Ofo for a joint buyout offer that could value Ofo at up to $2 billion, according to a source with direct knowledge of the discussions.

** British Airways-owner IAG does not plan to remain a long-term shareholder in bid target Norwegian Air Shuttle if a takeover of the low-cost airline does not go ahead.

** Investment fund Ardian has agreed to pay 850 million euros ($985 million) to create a strategic partnership with Italy’s Gavio group to support the growth of motorway infrastructure companies ASTM-SIAS.

** Spanish pharmaceutical company Almirall said it had agreed to buy five dermatology brands from U.S. company Allergan for up to $650 million in cash.

** Indonesian regulators have cleared Japanese lender Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc’s (MUFG) plan to buy 73.8 percent of PT Bank Danamon Tbk, in what could become the biggest foreign acquisition of an Indonesian firm on record.

** Nissan Motor Co said it agreed to sell its electric car battery unit to Chinese renewable energy firm Envision Group for an undisclosed sum.

** Activist fund Elliott declined to comment on a media report it had built a stake of around 1 percent in Italy’s influential investment bank Mediobanca.

** U.S. President Donald Trump has not contacted the Federal Communications Commission about its lack of approval for Sinclair Broadcast Group’s deal to buy Tribune Media Co , which Trump has called “disgraceful” on Twitter, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said. (Compiled by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru)