Aug 3 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2030 GMT on Friday:

** Heineken is taking a $3.1 billion stake in the parent of China Resources Beer, China’s top brewer, to tap a growing thirst for premium brands in the world’s biggest beer market.

** Aimia said it rebuffed an offer by Air Canada and partners to buy its Aeroplan loyalty program and urged the carrier to make a higher offer for the business.

** Pan-European exchange Euronext said its second-quarter core earnings rose 11.9 percent, helped by its acquisition of the Irish Stock Exchange, higher listings and a rise in trading volumes.

** Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing and Alibaba’s Ant Financial are in talks with bike-sharing startup Ofo for a joint buyout offer that could value Ofo at up to $2 billion, according to a source with direct knowledge of the discussions.

** British Airways-owner IAG does not plan to remain a long-term shareholder in bid target Norwegian Air Shuttle if a takeover of the low-cost airline does not go ahead.

** Investment fund Ardian has agreed to pay 850 million euros ($985 million) to create a strategic partnership with Italy’s Gavio group to support the growth of motorway infrastructure companies ASTM-SIAS.

** Spanish pharmaceutical company Almirall said it had agreed to buy five dermatology brands from U.S. company Allergan for up to $650 million in cash.

** Indonesian regulators said Japanese lender Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) can expand its stake in PT Bank Danamon Tbk to beyond 40 percent provided it meets certain provisions.

** Nissan Motor Co said it agreed to sell its electric car battery unit to Chinese renewable energy firm Envision Group for an undisclosed sum.

** Activist fund Elliott declined to comment on a media report it had built a stake of around 1 percent in Italy’s influential investment bank Mediobanca.

** U.S. President Donald Trump has not contacted the Federal Communications Commission about its lack of approval for Sinclair Broadcast Group’s deal to buy Tribune Media Co , which Trump has called “disgraceful” on Twitter, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said.

** Euronext is interested in making further acquisitions to move its business away from pure share trading, the exchange’s chief executive Stephane Boujnah said, as long as the price is right.

** Italian investment bank Mediobanca has reached an agreement to buy a 19.9 percent stake in Indonesia’s consumer credit operator BFI Finance through its wholly-owned unit Compass Banca, the bank said.

** Perry Ellis International Inc PERY.O said men’s fashion accessories maker Randa had raised its offer for the company to $458.6 million that could result in a superior proposal.

** The three offers that Alitalia received during a sales process kicked off by Italy’s previous government were not appropriate for the Italian carrier, the state-appointed commissioners who have run the airline since last year said in a report.

** Australian packaging company Amcor Ltd is in advanced talks to buy U.S. rival Bemis Co, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Italy's third-largest bank Banco BPM said it had shortlisted three bidders for the sale of up to around 10 billion euros ($12 billion) in bad loans, as market turmoil took a toll on its second-quarter earnings.