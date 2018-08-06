Aug 6 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:

** Creditors of Stanford Marine Group (SMG), which has links to troubled private equity firm Abraaj, are in talks with three potential buyers, sources familiar with the matter say.

** Didi Chuxing Technology, China’s largest ride-hailing service, said on Monday it will invest $1 billion in its auto services business, part of a larger unit rebranding as the company ramps up to a widely anticipated initial public offering (IPO).

** Reliance Communications Ltd (RCom) said it had received approval from the Supreme Court to proceed with the sale of its wireless assets to Reliance Jio after it agreed to pay 5.5 billion rupees ($80.06 million) to settle dues with Swedish telecom gearmaker Ericsson.

** Agricultural goods supplier PGG Wrightson said it had agreed to sell its seeds business to Denmark’s DLF Seeds A/S for NZ$421 million ($283.5 million) following a strategic review.

** German automotive supplier Schaeffler is acquiring drive-by-wire technology Space Drive from Paravan GmbH, which it said would play a key role in self-driving cars.

** Japan Tobacco Inc is buying the tobacco business of Bangladesh’s Akij Group for around $1.5 billion, its second major purchase in five months as the world’s third-biggest cigarette maker seeks new growth markets to offset shrinking sales at home.

** Specialist European financial services private equity firm AnaCap Financial Partners on Monday acquired the first lien corporate debt and loan portfolio from Slovenia’s second biggest bank Nova KBM (NKBM).

** IWG has abandoned takeover talks with its three remaining suitors in a move that ends months of uncertainty about the future of the London-listed provider of serviced offices but sent its shares tumbling.

** Supermarket retailers Carrefour and Tesco said that they expected their previously-announced purchasing alliance to become operational in October.

** Kosmos Energy has agreed to acquire Deep Gulf Energy (DGE) from its private equity owner for $1.23 billion, according to a bourse filing on Monday, expanding the deepwater oil and gas firm’s operations into the Gulf of Mexico.

** Real Mex Restaurants agreed to sell its assets to Z Capital Group and to facilitate the sale it voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, the U.S. restaurant chain’s holding company RM Holdco LLC said.

** Iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group said it reduced its stake in smaller peer Atlas Iron by 8.53 percent, or A$33.2 million ($24.6 million), as per Atlas shares’ closing level on Friday.

** Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank and Union Bank will appeal to Israel’s anti-trust court a decision by the country’s anti-trust authority to rejected a planned merger between the two banks, Mizrahi said.

** Shares in Linde plunged more than 8 percent on Monday after the industrial gases group’s planned $87 billion merger with Praxair was put in doubt by demands from U.S. antitrust regulators.

** Activist fund Elliott denied a report it has built a stake of around 1 percent in Italian investment house Mediobanca .

** Australian packaging company Amcor Ltd requested a trading halt to make an announcement on an acquisition, fuelling expectations of a bid for U.S. rival Bemis Co.

** An appeals court that is hearing the U.S. Justice Department’s fight with AT&T over its merger with Time Warner agreed on Friday to allow the release of transcripts of bench conferences that the public was unable to listen in on during the trial in a lower court.

** Brookfield Asset Management said it acquired a 99 year lease on a Manhattan office tower majority-owned by a company that was previously run by Jared Kushner, son-in-law of U.S. President Donald Trump. (Compiled by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru)