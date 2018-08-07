Aug 7 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Shareholders in flavours and ingredients maker Frutarom have approved its $7.1 billion acquisition by International Flavors & Fragrances, the Israeli company said.

** China’s HNA Group Co Ltd is in advanced talks to sell a minority stake in its aircraft-leasing business Avolon Holdings Ltd to Japan’s Orix Corp, two sources familiar with the matter said.

** U.S.-Israeli businessman Naty Saidoff took control of Israel’s largest construction firm Shikun & Binui Ltd, completing a deal with Arison Investments.

** Swissquote said it will acquire Luxembourg-based Internaxx Bank SA for 27.7 million euros ($32 million), which will help the Swiss online bank gain access to European Union markets.

** DP World, one of the world’s largest port operators, said it had acquired 100 percent of Unifeeder Group, a Danish logistics company, for 660 million euros ($762.6 million).

** Alibaba Group plans to merge its food delivery units and raise funds for the combined business, intensifying a battle with Tencent-backed Meituan Dianping for dominance of China’s booming on-demand services market, four people told Reuters.

** Steinway Musical Instruments Inc, best known for its grand pianos and controlled by U.S. hedge fund billionaire John Paulson, has attracted takeover interest from China Poly Group Corp, Bloomberg reported citing sources.

** Australia’s Wesfarmers Ltd has agreed to sell its last coal asset to New Hope Corp for A$860 million ($635 million), taking advantage of a surge in coal prices, as the conglomerate embarks on the biggest overhaul of its portfolio in a decade.

** Investor Carl Icahn will send an open letter to the shareholders of insurer Cigna Corp asking them to vote against the company’s $52 billion Express Scripts Holding Co buyout, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a draft of the letter.

** SJW Group and Connecticut Water Service Inc said they were changing from a merger to an acquisition agreement, with SJW offering to buy the New England utility for $1.1 billion in cash instead of combining stock. (Compiled by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru)