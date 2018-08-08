Aug 8 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Israel’s largest mobile phone operator Cellcom, said on Wednesday it signed a memorandum of understanding to invest in the Israel Electric Corp’s (IEC) fibre optic venture.

** Italy plans to sell its holding in Monte dei Paschi di Siena, the country’s economy minister said on Wednesday, in remarks that appear to show a split within the country’s ruling coalition.

** German aluminium producer Trimet Aluminium said it has completed the sale of its automobile parts business to China’s Bohai Automotive Systems.

** German chemicals group Lanxess will sell its remaining 50 percent stake in synthetic-rubber joint venture Arlanxeo to its partner Saudi Aramco.

** Japan’s Orix Corp has struck a $2.2 billion deal to buy a 30 percent stake in aircraft lessor Avolon Holdings, which is controlled by cash-strapped Chinese conglomerate HNA Group Co Ltd, marking a big consolidation in the global leasing industry.

** South African construction company Murray & Roberts said that it had withdrawn plans for a potential merger with rival Aveng, saying there was “limited potential” for the deal to go through.

** Canadian fund Brookfield is negotiating the acquisition of energy asset company Bow Power for between 500 million and 700 million euros ($581 million-$813 million), said Spanish newspaper El Economista, citing unnamed financial sources.

** Poland’s second-largest lender Bank Pekao and smaller rival Alior Bank have ended talks on their tie-up as they could not agree on the terms, the banks said.

** Hong Kong’s residential broadband provider HKBN Ltd would buy fixed-line operator WTT HK in a deal that valued the business at HK$10.5 billion ($1.34 billion) including debt, the companies said.

** British engineering firm Smiths Group Plc is close to abandoning talks with U.S.-based ICU Medical Inc about a 7 billion pound ($9 billion) merger of their healthcare divisions, Sky News reported. (Compiled by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru)