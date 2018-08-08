(Adds Prudential Plc, Yandex, Shenzhen Energy, Fox, Starwood, Lanxess; Updates HNA Group)

Aug 8 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1500 GMT on Wednesday:

** Starwood Property Trust Inc said it will buy a part of GE Capital’s energy finance business for $2.56 billion, as part of a plan to shrink itself into a smaller, more focused business.

** China’s most valuable insurer Ping An Insurance Group is looking to buy Prudential Plc’s Asian business, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Russian car-sharing company Yandex.Drive, owned by Russia’s largest internet group Yandex, has bought startup fuel delivery service Toplivo v Bak, Yandex and the founder of the startup said.

** Germany’s Lanxess is selling its 50 percent stake in synthetic-rubber maker Arlanxeo to partner Saudi Aramco (IPO-ARMO.SE) for around 1.4 billion euros ($1.6 billion) in cash in a deal it said will give it more flexibility to grow.

** Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has triggered a 46 day deadline to raise its bid for Sky in a battle with Comcast for control of the British pay-TV group.

** Shenzhen Energy Group Co Ltd said it has ditched a plan to buy three U.S. solar power stations after failing to get approval from a U.S. government panel amid growing trade tensions between the world’s top two economies.

** Israel’s largest mobile phone operator Cellcom, said on Wednesday it signed a memorandum of understanding to invest in Israel Electric Corp’s (IEC) fibre optic venture.

** Italy plans to sell its holding in Monte dei Paschi di Siena, the country’s economy minister said on Wednesday, in remarks that appear to show a split within the country’s ruling coalition.

** German aluminium producer Trimet Aluminium said it has completed the sale of its automobile parts business to China’s Bohai Automotive Systems.

** German chemicals group Lanxess will sell its remaining 50 percent stake in synthetic-rubber joint venture Arlanxeo to its partner Saudi Aramco.

** Japanese financial services group Orix Corp has struck a $2.2 billion deal to buy a 30 percent stake in aircraft lessor Avolon Holdings as cash-strapped Chinese conglomerate HNA Group Co Ltd trims holdings in its core assets.

** South African construction company Murray & Roberts said that it had withdrawn plans for a potential merger with rival Aveng, saying there was “limited potential” for the deal to go through.

** Canadian fund Brookfield is negotiating the acquisition of energy asset company Bow Power for between 500 million and 700 million euros ($581 million-$813 million), said Spanish newspaper El Economista, citing unnamed financial sources.

** Poland’s second-largest lender Bank Pekao and smaller rival Alior Bank have ended talks on their tie-up as they could not agree on the terms, the banks said.

** Hong Kong’s residential broadband provider HKBN Ltd would buy fixed-line operator WTT HK in a deal that valued the business at HK$10.5 billion ($1.34 billion) including debt, the companies said.

** British engineering firm Smiths Group Plc is close to abandoning talks with U.S.-based ICU Medical Inc about a 7 billion pound ($9 billion) merger of their healthcare divisions, Sky News reported. (Compiled by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru)