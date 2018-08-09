Aug 9 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:

** Danish energy group Orsted has agreed to buy U.S. onshore wind farm developer Lincoln Clean Energy (LCE) in a $580 million deal, aiming to gain a foothold in what it sees as a key growth market.

** Australia’s Suncorp Group is selling its life insurance division to Dai-ichi Life Holdings for $540 million, making the Japanese firm Australia’s biggest in a sector that domestic companies are scrambling to quit.

** Data and analytics company Dun & Bradstreet Corp said it would be acquired by a group of investors led by CC Capital, Cannae Holdings and funds affiliated with Thomas H. Lee Partners LP, for $5.38 billion in cash.

** Private firm Danusa Tambang Nusantara has agreed to buy the Martabe gold mine in Indonesia from EMR Capital and its partners for $1.21 billion, including assumed debt, EMR said.

** Drug store chain Rite Aid Corp and U.S. grocer Albertsons Companies Inc agreed to terminate their merger agreement, the companies said, a little over 10 days after a shareholder advisory firm opposed the deal. (Compiled by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru)