Aug 10 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:

** China’s Hainan Airlines said it had sold its remaining stake in Brazilian airline Azul SA in a deal that netted it $306.25 million after deducting underwriting fees.

** British sportswear retailer Sports Direct has acquired the business and assets of House of Fraser from the department store group’s administrators for 90 million pounds ($115 million), the company said.

** Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co (MassMutual) is working with an investment bank to consider strategic options for its OppenheimerFunds business, which could include a potential merger or partial or full sale of the asset manager, three sources aware of the matter said.

** Dairy products maker Bega Cheese Ltd said the Australian competition regulator had approved its purchase of Saputo Inc’s dairy processing facility at Koroit in the state of Victoria.

** Billionaire investor Daniel Loeb and fellow Campbell Soup Co shareholder George Strawbridge called for a sale of the iconic U.S. food company best known for its canned soups, according to a regulatory filing.

** The Brazilian subsidiary of France’s Engie SA is considering a bid for local power generation company CESP Companhia Energética de Sao Paulo, a senior executive told analysts. (Compiled by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru)