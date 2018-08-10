FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
August 10, 2018 / 10:09 AM / Updated an hour ago

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:

** China’s Hainan Airlines said it had sold its remaining stake in Brazilian airline Azul SA in a deal that netted it $306.25 million after deducting underwriting fees.

** British sportswear retailer Sports Direct has acquired the business and assets of House of Fraser from the department store group’s administrators for 90 million pounds ($115 million), the company said.

** Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co (MassMutual) is working with an investment bank to consider strategic options for its OppenheimerFunds business, which could include a potential merger or partial or full sale of the asset manager, three sources aware of the matter said.

** Dairy products maker Bega Cheese Ltd said the Australian competition regulator had approved its purchase of Saputo Inc’s dairy processing facility at Koroit in the state of Victoria.

** Billionaire investor Daniel Loeb and fellow Campbell Soup Co shareholder George Strawbridge called for a sale of the iconic U.S. food company best known for its canned soups, according to a regulatory filing.

** The Brazilian subsidiary of France’s Engie SA is considering a bid for local power generation company CESP Companhia Energética de Sao Paulo, a senior executive told analysts. (Compiled by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.