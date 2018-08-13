Aug 13 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:

** Neptune Energy Group said it has entered into an agreement to acquire development and exploration assets in the UK Central North Sea from Apache North Sea Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Apache Corp

** Japanese discount retailer Don Quijote Holdings Co Ltd said it would be interested in buying Seiyu if Walmart Inc puts the Japanese supermarket chain up for sale, as it looks to expand its presence in the domestic market.

** The board of Australia’s APA Group has recommended shareholders vote for a A$12.98 billion ($9.45 billion) takeover offer from a consortium led by Hong Kong’s CK Infrastructure Holdings Ltd at a meeting in late November.

** Activist investor Elliott Management Corp has taken a large stake in Nielsen Holdings Plc as it plans to push the TV-ratings company to sell itself, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.

** Tesla Inc’s handling of Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk’s proposal to take the carmaker private and its failure to promptly file a formal disclosure has raised governance concerns and sparked questions about how companies use social media.

** Private equity firm KKR & Co said it will acquire a 60 percent stake in India’s Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd (REEL) for $530 million, adding it was one of India’s largest buyouts.

** Australia’s Capilano Honey Ltd said on Monday a consortium of China-focused Wattle Hill RHC Fund and Roc Partners agreed to buy the company for A$189.8 million ($138 million). (Compiled by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru)