Aug 14 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday:

** RWE AG is working on a solution involving all parties with regard to the potential sale of Innogy’s stake in a gas networks joint venture in the Czech Republic, finance chief Markus Krebber said.

** Private equity firm Bain Capital has agreed to buy esure for 1.21 billion pounds ($1.55 billion), in a deal that gives investors in the British insurer a 37 percent premium on the share price at the end of last week.

** Deutsche Wohnen has signed agreements to acquire 30 nursing properties with around 4,700 care places, the German company said.

** Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk tweeted that he was working with buyout firm Silver Lake and investment bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc as financial advisers on his plan to take the U.S. electric car maker private.

** Chinese state-run oil and chemicals group Sinochem is in advanced talks to transfer its 33.6 percent stake in a debt-laden refinery to state giant PetroChina, part of Sinochem’s plan to shed non-core assets ahead of a $2 billion listing of its energy arm, people briefed on the matter said.

** Chinese property developer Greenland Holdings Corp said that it will purchase a 65 percent stake in government-owned Tianjin Construction Group for 1.49 billion yuan ($216.17 million) as part of state-owned enterprise reform.

** Chile’s SQM, one of the world’s largest lithium producers, said that it agreed to sell its 50 percent stake in the Cauchari-Olaroz project in Argentina to China’s Ganfeng Lithium for $87.5 million.

** California Water Service Group said it had increased its proposed offer to buy water utility SJW Group to $70 per share in cash from $68.25. (Compiled by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru)