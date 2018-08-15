Aug 15 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Investment firms are exploring a buyout of Yum China Holdings Inc, the operator of KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell in the world’s second-largest economy, in what could be one of Asia’s biggest M&A deals this year, sources close to the situation told Reuters.

** Brazilian homebuilder Gafisa SA said in a securities filing it will seek a merger or even a sale of the company.

** A hedge fund owned by the chief executive of Sears Holdings Corp, Edward Lampert, has offered to buy the company’s Kenmore appliances brand for $400 million in cash, Sears said in a regulatory filing.

** Brazilian asset management firm Pátria Investimentos is considering a bid for power generation company Companhia Energética de São Paulo, known as Cesp, one source with knowledge of the matter said.

** U.S. oil and gas producer Diamondback Energy Inc agreed to buy shale rival Energen Corp in an all-stock deal valued at $9.2 billion, giving it an expanded footprint in the country’s largest and fastest growing oil field. (Compiled by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru)