Aug 16 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:

** Dutch insurer Aegon would consider bidding for Anbang’s Dutch subsidiary Vivat if it is sold this autumn, the company’s CFO Matt Rider said.

** British social care services firm CareTech Holdings Plc agreed to buy rival Cambian Group Plc in a deal that could be valued up to 372 million pounds ($472.66 million), as it looks to bolster its child care business.

** Sinclair Pharma said that Britain’s Takeover Panel had agreed to allow privately owned China Grand Enterprises and its affiliate company Huadong Medicine Co more time to make an offer for the British firm.

** Britain’s Takeover Panel said it had confirmed its ruling that Walt Disney might have to offer at least 14 pounds a share to buy UK pay-television group Sky.

** Pfizer has agreed to pay German biotech firm BioNTech up to $425 million in an alliance to develop more effective influenza jabs, the latest among several major pharma companies to bank on a promising new genetic approach.

** Best Buy Co Inc said it would buy health services provider GreatCall Inc for $800 million in cash, its largest acquisition ever, as it focuses on selling products and services to an aging U.S. population. (Compiled by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru)