FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
August 16, 2018 / 10:01 AM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 16 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:

** Dutch insurer Aegon would consider bidding for Anbang’s Dutch subsidiary Vivat if it is sold this autumn, the company’s CFO Matt Rider said.

** British social care services firm CareTech Holdings Plc agreed to buy rival Cambian Group Plc in a deal that could be valued up to 372 million pounds ($472.66 million), as it looks to bolster its child care business.

** Sinclair Pharma said that Britain’s Takeover Panel had agreed to allow privately owned China Grand Enterprises and its affiliate company Huadong Medicine Co more time to make an offer for the British firm.

** Britain’s Takeover Panel said it had confirmed its ruling that Walt Disney might have to offer at least 14 pounds a share to buy UK pay-television group Sky.

** Pfizer has agreed to pay German biotech firm BioNTech up to $425 million in an alliance to develop more effective influenza jabs, the latest among several major pharma companies to bank on a promising new genetic approach.

** Best Buy Co Inc said it would buy health services provider GreatCall Inc for $800 million in cash, its largest acquisition ever, as it focuses on selling products and services to an aging U.S. population. (Compiled by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.