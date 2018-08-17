Aug 17 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:

** Turkish fixed-line operator Turk Telekom said that it clinched a cooperation deal with Vestel after President Tayyip Erdogan called on Turks to use locally-made mobile phones instead of Apple’s iPhone.

** A.P. Moller-Maersk said it would spin off its offshore drilling operation and list it in Copenhagen next year, the latest move by the Danish shipping company to focus entirely on transport and logistics.

** Sweden’s Granges put on ice its plans to form an aluminium manufacturing joint venture in North America with Japan’s Mitsubishi Aluminum Co, saying that the project was less attractive in “current circumstances”.

** Turkey’s BTK communications authority has approved the transfer of a 55 percent stake in Turk Telekom owned by Ojer Telekom (OTAS) to a special purpose vehicle (SPV) set up by creditor banks, Turk Telekom said. (Compiled by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru)