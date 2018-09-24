Sept 24 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Monday:

** Malaysian telecoms firm Axiata Group Bhd’s tower unit is working on acquisition deals that it aims to complete in the next 12 months to boost its infrastructure portfolio, the company’s chief executive officer said on Saturday.

** German consumer goods group Henkel is scanning the market for takeovers, its chief financial officer told a paper on Saturday, declining to say whether it was looking at Nestle’s skin health unit that was put up for sale last week.

** Comcast beat Rupert Murdoch’s Twenty-First Century Fox in the battle for Sky on Saturday after offering 30.6 billion pounds ($40 billion) in a dramatic auction to decide the fate of the pay-television group.

** The world’s largest advertising company WPP Plc’s is preparing to consolidate some of its businesses in a bid to keep pace with the industry’s digital shift, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

** United Energy Group said it would buy Kuwait Energy (IPO-KEC.L) for up to $651 million as the Hong Kong-listed upstream oil and gas company aims to enter the Middle East and North Africa markets.

** Two of France’s biggest supermarket groups were locked in a dispute, after Casino said it had rejected a tie-up approach from larger rival Carrefour that Carrefour denied ever making.

** Canada’s Barrick Gold has agreed to buy Randgold Resources Ltd in a $18.3 billion share deal to create the world’s largest gold company by value and output in an industry under investor pressure to put capital to good use.

** U.S. fashion group Michael Kors Holdings Ltd has sealed an agreement to take control of Italy’s Versace, three sources familiar with the matter said on Monday, adding that an official announcement would be made this week. (Compiled by John Benny in Bengaluru)